Levin Mejia

Haunted Hike App Icon

Levin Mejia
Levin Mejia
  • Save
Haunted Hike App Icon app icon ios iphone ipad haunted hike ghost
Download color palette

Icon for my recently released App titled Haunted Hike. 20 awesome ghost stories of historic St. John's Newfoundland.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/haunted-hike/id569024877?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Levin Mejia
Levin Mejia

More by Levin Mejia

View profile
    • Like