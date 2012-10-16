Ionut Zamfir

People Preview

Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Hire Me
  • Save
People Preview people cake hr interface clean psd wood dashboard team
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Freelance designer with a huge passion for clean interfaces.
Hire Me

More by Ionut Zamfir

View profile
    • Like