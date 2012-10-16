Derrick Kempf

Cartel T-Shirt Mockup

Cartel T-Shirt Mockup cartel cartel coffee lab t-shirt shirt coffee phoenix illustration simple line work farming process
The final design for Cartel Coffee Lab shirts... a larger version of the hot/cold cup design showing the process.

Brand identity designer and illustrator.
    Like