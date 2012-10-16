Heather Clark Lynn

Facet Wall

Facet Wall mural abstract illustration facets color geometric triangles
Floor-to-ceiling mural for a 8'x13' wall in our midcentury office. Excited!

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
