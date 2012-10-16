Joshua Stipancic

Journey - Top globe texture design illustration t-shirt
My submission for the Miles to Go x Freedom Writers charity contest. Proceeds from the winning design will be donated to charity! It would be sweet if you could go “like” your favourite design (or this one) on the MTG facebook page: http://tinyurl.com/9h8vcua

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
