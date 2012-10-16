J.D. Reeves

Custom graphics motocross dirt bike ministry kingdom come custom graphics
Working on some custom motorcycle graphics for my ministry, KingdomCome.

www.kingdomcome.co

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
J.D. Reeves

An Oklahoma-based freelance brand identity designer.
