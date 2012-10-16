Gordon Clines

Envelope And Pen

Gordon Clines
Gordon Clines
  • Save
Envelope And Pen pen envelope contact ovenbits oven bits write letter
Download color palette

A quick illustration I did for a contact button in an app we're working on. I like the way it turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Gordon Clines
Gordon Clines

More by Gordon Clines

View profile
    • Like