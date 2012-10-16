Scott Neuberger

Tentacle Test 2

Scott Neuberger
Scott Neuberger
  • Save
Tentacle Test 2 tentacle test wip animation after effects
Download color palette

So I took out about half of the pins and added more tri's to the mesh. The thing I had to get over was that I couldn't rig this like a 3d package - after effects has more limitations obviously and you have to adjust in order to make your stuff function and look good. I checked out this video for reference, http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6zOLnHzdbQ, and I don't need much more than this for the swimming aspect. "Walking" will be more of a challenge but not that large of one. The motion isn't perfect but it's enough of a proof of concept for me to go forward.

Tentacle test still
Rebound of
Tentacle Test
By Scott Neuberger
View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Scott Neuberger
Scott Neuberger

More by Scott Neuberger

View profile
    • Like