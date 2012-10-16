Tentacle Test 2

So I took out about half of the pins and added more tri's to the mesh. The thing I had to get over was that I couldn't rig this like a 3d package - after effects has more limitations obviously and you have to adjust in order to make your stuff function and look good. I checked out this video for reference, http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6zOLnHzdbQ, and I don't need much more than this for the swimming aspect. "Walking" will be more of a challenge but not that large of one. The motion isn't perfect but it's enough of a proof of concept for me to go forward.