Chase Oros

Ableton Live

Chase Oros
Chase Oros
  • Save
Ableton Live icon mac osx 256
Download color palette

Replacement icon for Ableton Live, a music app for OS X / PC.

Their default one: http://d.pr/i/IVIp

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Chase Oros
Chase Oros

More by Chase Oros

View profile
    • Like