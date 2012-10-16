Dan Carew

Edmodo iPad App - Modals

Edmodo iPad App - Modals sketch wireframe edmodo modal pencil marker dot grid brush pen
Early sketches for the Edmodo iPad app.
Pencil: Pentel Graph Gear 500 Mechanical Drafting Pencil
Pen: Tombow Dual Brush Pen
Paper: Custom Homemade Dot-Grid

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
