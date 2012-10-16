Super Mario 3 Nes Cartridge

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Something amazing happened! I was messing around my room to put a new furnitures and I found my old Nes, so I connected to the tv and.... it worked! 23 years old and still works. The Super Mario bros 3 cartiage was still in, and I finished to play it for almost 2 hours ahah So I made this icon to celebrate, hope you like it :)