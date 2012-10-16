Cat Noone

Halloween Theme Buttons

Cat Noone
Cat Noone
  • Save
Halloween Theme Buttons ui buttons halloween holiday orange green black ux user interface
Download color palette

Figured since the holiday of Halloween is coming up in the U.S, I'd create a little something for it. Static, Hover, and Clicked style options.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Cat Noone
Cat Noone
CEO of Stark, Product Designer, Cookie Connoisseur

More by Cat Noone

View profile
    • Like