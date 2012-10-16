Malte Müller

typography franklin portfolio sarahbernhard photography website minimal
Over at We Are Fellows, we just launched http://sarahbernhard.de – a photography portfolio that employs a random layout script and scales nicely on mobile devices. Go have a look if you like pretty pictures.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
