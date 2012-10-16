Josh Dunaway 

Zombie Reedus

Zombie Reedus zombie illustration art work undead horror design graphic dead the walking dead norman reedus photoshop zombie art
My first zombie illustration, in the likeness of Norman Reedus. Source photo that this illustration was based on: http://twentytwomedia.net/Uploads/reedusOrig.jpg

