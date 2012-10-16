Cat Noone

First Dribbble

Cat Noone
Cat Noone
  • Save
First Dribbble dribbble invitation pink invite thank you debut
Download color palette

First shot on dribbble goes to @camerondearsley - Thanks again friend!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Cat Noone
Cat Noone
CEO of Stark, Product Designer, Cookie Connoisseur

More by Cat Noone

View profile
    • Like