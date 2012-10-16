Samuel Fine

Supersonic Final

Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine
Supersonic Final
A little tribute to Felix Baumgartner and his INSANE jump last Sunday. First human to break the speed of sound without mechanical assist. Sheesh.

This final version is more grid-locked than the first, with a more sound wave action going on. Much tighter, IMO.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine

