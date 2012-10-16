SoHills Kids Logos

This summer I had the huge task of recreating all the children's logos at the church I am currently working at. This was the final product. Overall, I was very happy with how they turned out! Learned a ton of stuff creating these. Props to @Kyle Steed, @James T. Edmondson, and @Chandler Van De Water for the fonts Funktion, Duke, and Cubano.

The Treehouse logo was my first shot at hand-drawing a logo. It was hand-drawn, scanned in, and traced in Illustrator.