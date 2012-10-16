Skitched 20121016 143250

Daniel Jalkut

Working on a background pattern for my new blog "Bitsplitting.org". I like the technical allusions of the brackety things but I think they may hurt the eyes with their visual noisiness.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
