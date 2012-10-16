Faial Island (Azores) Scale Model 1:10'000

Scale Model of Faial Island in Azores, Portugal.

Green painted areas are the Faial Island Natural Park.

General view of the island's scale model, viewed from West, from the Capelinhos volcano side.

My participation in this project was creating the whole island's 3D model, draughting the toolpaths for the CNC 3 Axis Milling Machine, and then machined in 2 separate parts. This is the final product, with the sea represented by an acrylic (plexiglas) sheet, that was cutted using a CNC laser cutter.