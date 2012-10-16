Latte Logo Process

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Large View: http://seanw.es/KCPb
Had the pleasure of working with Alex Baldwin to create this logo for Latte. It's currently beta, but feel free to check it out!
Rather than using an iconic mark, we decided a custom type logo would do a better job of conveying the concept of a "latte" in a more distinguished way, without being too literal.
After much iterating and tweaking, what's shown is the process of honing the final concept. Fun fact: every junction is subtly rounded. It's almost subconscious at this level, but at larger sizes you can definitely see the softening effect it has more noticeably.