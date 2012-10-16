Cody Bond

Tarot

Cody Bond
Cody Bond
  • Save
Tarot tarot card deck fortune magic lol awesome warts magician wand knife blood pus deformed gross
Download color palette

Oh, I forgot about this guy I did. A few illustrator friends and I planned on each creating an entire deck of Tarot cards, and this is the first one. Clearly we did not get past the first one because we are terrible. Oh and my theme was deformities. This guy has warts, y'all.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Cody Bond
Cody Bond

More by Cody Bond

View profile
    • Like