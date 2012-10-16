CCV Lagos Exhibit "The Lighthouse" - Playground

"Lighthouse" playground. Parents can enter the lighthouse and relax on the puff sofas inside, while kids can install the lighthouse wall panels on the outside, or climb to the top floor and play on the tower, or just simply slide down a screw-shape playground slide.

The tower has an exhibit, originally designed by Brüns BV, redesigned aftwerwards by Maquettree Studios, Lda.. Instead of a single-user exhibit, we turned it into a team oriented exhibit. Basically, 2 or more users must control the Sun's reflection and point to solar fuel cells, which will trigger the lighthouse lamp rotary movement.