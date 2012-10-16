CCV Lagos Exhibit "The Lighthouse" - Playground

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Lighthouse" playground. Parents can enter the lighthouse and relax on the puff sofas inside, while kids can install the lighthouse wall panels on the outside, or climb to the top floor and play on the tower, or just simply slide down a screw-shape playground slide.
The tower has an exhibit, originally designed by Brüns BV, redesigned aftwerwards by Maquettree Studios, Lda.. Instead of a single-user exhibit, we turned it into a team oriented exhibit. Basically, 2 or more users must control the Sun's reflection and point to solar fuel cells, which will trigger the lighthouse lamp rotary movement.