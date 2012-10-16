Francois Hoang

Abduzeedo and Moo Cards Giveaway

Decided to have a little fun with the redesign of the new Abduzeedo especially with the new big images feature. Might be starting designing my posts on the blog too! Hehe!

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
