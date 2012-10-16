Francois Hoang

Working on my new site, Aoiro Studio V4

aoiro studio web website redesign
After almost 2 years that I haven't made one single update on my current site, I decided that was time to redesign and work on my next chapter. Stay tuned! :)

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
