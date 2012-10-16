CCV Lagos Exhibit "Submarine"

Submarine Exhibit for Kids. At the top of the tower, there is a working periscope, that can be lowered for kids to watch. The interactive part of the exhibit is located on the deeper end, which was an exhibit originally made by Brüns BV, and redesigned by Maquettree Studios Lda. There are also some valves for kids to play with on the left side, and screens showing the bottom of the sea on the right side.