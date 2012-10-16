Colin Campbell

ICSN Logo WIP
During our annual 24 hour pro-bono creative blitz, one of the things I was tasked with was giving a logo makeover for a program that enables children with vision issues to receive a sort of CCTV monitor to help them see items placed near the machine. In some cases, this allowed a few children to see their parents' faces for the first time. This bit was just a small part of a large team effort for this client.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
