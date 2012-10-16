Joel Santana

My Place In This World

Joel Santana
Joel Santana
Hire Me
  • Save
My Place In This World robot music instruments
Download color palette

Still shading and detailing my Music Robot but I wanted to do a quick color test.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Joel Santana
Joel Santana
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joel Santana

View profile
    • Like