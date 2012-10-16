Matías Martínez

Endlesss Updated for Chrome!

UPDATED: Finally. The Chrome Store thing is gone, now you can install the extension manually.

Grab it while it's hot.

Sorry for the waiting guys.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
