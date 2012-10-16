Tiago J. Alves

CCV Lousal's Rotating Minerals Display

CCV Lousal's Rotating Minerals Display minerals geology mineralogy display showcase acrylic backlit crystals rotating tube kids
Tube display, showing 11 minerals rotating in an apparent downward spiral, which gives the impression that the minerals are falling in slow-motion.

