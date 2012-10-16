Just a little guy I am working on at the moment. This is a T-shirt design for another well known Youtuber, Daily Grace. You should look her up. She is everything. Also, for a little insider information, after every video intro she touches her fist to her chin and then a "ding" sound plays. It has become something she calls "Grace-Facing", hence the "ding" dotting the "i". Good lord, I am rambling.