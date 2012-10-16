Anne Ulku

Particulate

Particulate font type lettering workshop alphabet video color
From a type-making workshop - finished font complete to download for free, and newly released font promo video - animated by Adam Tow.

See more about the font and workshop here :
http://www.anneulku.com/Particulate

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
