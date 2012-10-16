Mike O'Brien

Dino Dudes

Dino Dudes screenprint illustration gold ink french paper
Ran off a few mini prints at the studio last night. Two layers—gold + red-brown on 5x7" 100lb French Paper (Pop-Tone Sweet Tooth).

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
