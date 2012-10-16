Chet Phillips

Collective Noun Series

Collective Noun Series zombie vampire dog cat monkey
The "Collective Noun" series showcases a variety of animals and creatures framed around their collective noun title with related words and phrases.
See more here:
http://chetart.com/blog/?p=7712

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
