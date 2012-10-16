Zach Roszczewski

Moving to Santa Cruz

santa cruz moving
Hello friends,

I am officially announcing that I am making a cross country move from the great lakes of Michigan to the magnificent coast of Santa Cruz, California, and I couldn't be more excited about it!

Shoutout to @Ryan Houk for helping out tremendously with the transition and the stunning photography. Also, a huge thank you to everyone in the dribbble community for the support because this probably wouldn't have been possible without it!

Cheers!

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Icon & Illustration Design Studio. San Diego, Ca.
