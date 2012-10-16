Marco Antônio Gomes

Ana Website - 1 (home a)

Ana Website - 1 (home a)
Illustration detail of a MPB singer website. For a more organic result, we work with "sketch theme" in parts of your photos. The result applied on photo provides a more intimate and compatible environment with her music.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
