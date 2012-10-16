Bt Elementally Awesome

My first 800x600 upload! Happy about that because I do everything on my (new) iPad and soon, iPhone 5 (hopefully). Just another design concept created using Paper by FiftyThree on my iPad. Used Photoforge2 to crop the image and scale from 2048x1536 to 800x600 — but the app isn't iOS6 friendly... it crashes after first use.

Anyone know of an iPad app I can use to crop and scale images?