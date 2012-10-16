Bt Elementally Awesome

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My first 800x600 upload! Happy about that because I do everything on my (new) iPad and soon, iPhone 5 (hopefully). Just another design concept created using Paper by FiftyThree on my iPad. Used Photoforge2 to crop the image and scale from 2048x1536 to 800x600 — but the app isn't iOS6 friendly... it crashes after first use.
Anyone know of an iPad app I can use to crop and scale images?