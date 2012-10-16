Marco Antônio Gomes

Doors

Doors
Another creation for the Miroir Nightclub, on the Thursday Nights (Doors). The client requested a logo feminine and delicate, that could represent the spirit of the party, produced by the best doorgirls in the city.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
