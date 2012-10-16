Will Taylor

Oddjobz Logomark - Detailed

Will Taylor
Will Taylor
  • Save
Oddjobz Logomark - Detailed logomark logo logo design branding identity identity design
Download color palette

The OddJobz logomark, has been constructed on golden ratio, for balance between negative space and iconography.

Ae6b868c5fed3d4ad697b7104f99999c
Rebound of
Oddjobz Logomark
By Will Taylor
View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Will Taylor
Will Taylor
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Will Taylor

View profile
    • Like