http://www.behance.net/gallery/Geppa-Brand-Identity-for-a-personal-fashion-project/5458241

Geppa is an experiment in between handcraft and fashion design.

The Geppa's experiment aims to emphasize the importance of an independent practice together with attention to detail and good quality fabrics. The collections of geometric dresses comes from research in geometry and comfort. The body gives volume to two-dimensional shapes such as rectangles, circles and triangles, making them wraps comfortable to wear.

"Handmade" is the key concept that characterizes Geppa brand identity, whose stamped logo is applied on the posters realized with the collage techniques, and on the label, whose texture is the same used for school notebooks.