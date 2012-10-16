Chris Murphy

baseball illustration mlb royals mr. royal kansas city missouri mascot
This illustration is my new version of Mr. Royal — an illustrated mascot designed years ago back in the early days of the Kansas City Royals.
CLICK HERE to see the full version, as well as the old version this design is based on.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
