Ghibli Icons

icon illustration iconfactory ghibli
The Ghibli icons are released, along with some fancy wallpapers as well (and some more coming later this week)! Post your own Ghibli fan art this week to join in the fun :D

Enjoy!

Downloads:
Ghibli Icons
Mononoke Wallpaper
Noh Face Wallpaper

Trash can in action: http://youtu.be/jeCezesg0vc

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
