Oddjobz Logomark

This symbol was created for an online job search provider called OddJobz. This logomark derives from the "O" and "J" lettering, with the "J" modified to resemble an individual sitting. Oddjobz is an online platform that provides intuitive job searching capabilities, that focuses on accessibility for "non-computer savvy" individuals. By relating a logomark that resembles other minimalist accessible icons (think male and female icon usage for bathrooms, handicap accessible areas, etc), the viewer can quickly identify the brand, and its meaning.
Color scheme, website UI and styleguide to follow.