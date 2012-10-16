Matt Stevens

Vulture Got

Matt Stevens
Matt Stevens
  • Save
Vulture Got
Download color palette

Posting a few of my favorites. Check out the whole series on my blog: http://hellomattstevens.com/blog/new-work-new-york-magazine-vulturedotcom

04955ba971e4baf23f12eb9518c5f07c
Rebound of
Vulture Doctor Who
By Matt Stevens
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Matt Stevens
Matt Stevens

More by Matt Stevens

View profile
    • Like