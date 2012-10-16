Tentacle Test

Trying to rig a tentacle in after effects. Explored using an IK system (BIG thanks to Matt Sienzant) but it wouldn't fit the mechanics of a tentacle without some heavy scripting so i went with regular pins, nulls, and angle controls (thanks to greg gunn and his awesome script which you should buy now).

Still some issues with it obviously. You can only move the pins so far before the pinned layer starts to "break" and gets all weird, which means you'll have to move the nulls to fix it. A lot of the time it'll end with your image getting distorted so I have to refine the workflow in order to fix it