Andy Rossi

New Features Page, too!

Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi
  • Save
New Features Page, too! virb website features
Download color palette

The team put together a nice new Home and Features page for Virb. Rock on! Just wrapped up the code. :)

Check it out! Woo!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi

More by Andy Rossi

View profile
    • Like