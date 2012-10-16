Phineas X. Jones

Krampus Color Comp

Phineas X. Jones
Phineas X. Jones
  • Save
Krampus Color Comp illustration ink photoshop
Download color palette

Krampus with color comped and separated in Photoshop. Just about ready for the real print, which will actually only approximate these colors.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Phineas X. Jones
Phineas X. Jones

More by Phineas X. Jones

View profile
    • Like