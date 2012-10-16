Shaw Nielsen

Management Today - Wordsworth

Shaw Nielsen
Shaw Nielsen
  • Save
Management Today - Wordsworth illustration sustainable business british
Download color palette

This spot illustration, for Management Today, goes along with their Wordsworth column, which is dedicated to dissecting and exploring the etymology of modern business terms. This month's column was about the term "sustainable business model." The crux of the column was that a sustainable business is self-sustaining - so I imagined the business as one that would sell products to itself.

See the other illustration I completed for them here: http://bit.ly/TtrVSj

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Shaw Nielsen
Shaw Nielsen

More by Shaw Nielsen

View profile
    • Like