Management Today - Wordsworth

This spot illustration, for Management Today, goes along with their Wordsworth column, which is dedicated to dissecting and exploring the etymology of modern business terms. This month's column was about the term "sustainable business model." The crux of the column was that a sustainable business is self-sustaining - so I imagined the business as one that would sell products to itself.
