Whale Sperm Logo

Whale Sperm Logo whales sperm funny environmental vector logo infographic
Ever wondered how much whale sperm it takes to fill everyday objects? Wonder no more, thanks to The Organization for Educating People About Whale Sperm (and their infographic):
http://visual.ly/how-much-whale-sperm-does-it-take

This was real fun to make.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
