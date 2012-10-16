An icon of a beer mat, with the logo of "les demi-pixels" ("The Half Pixels" in english), an "afterwork society" from Rennes, France.

In some words : "how to talk about pixels and web with a few beers" ;)

The logo have a Stoat, animal symbol of Brittany, region of Rennes, and is inspired by different codes of beer's logos.

Baseline : "brewed in square barrels".