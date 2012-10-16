Jeremy Sanford

Wood texture

Jeremy Sanford
Jeremy Sanford
  • Save
Wood texture wood texture background windows 8 win8 ski snowboard lodge clean metro
Download color palette

Background for a skiing app for Windows 8. Big thanks to @Nick Slater

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Jeremy Sanford
Jeremy Sanford

More by Jeremy Sanford

View profile
    • Like